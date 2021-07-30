MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Short Interest Down 60.4% in July

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,792,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MedX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,479. MedX has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

