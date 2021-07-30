MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Short Interest Down 60.4% in July

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,792,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MedX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,479. MedX has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
MedX Company Profile
