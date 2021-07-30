MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI traded down $71.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,570.31. 17,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,858. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,476.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,295.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

