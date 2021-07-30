Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.59 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.92 million, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

