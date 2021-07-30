Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. 665,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.