Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.