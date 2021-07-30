Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,971. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0244 dividend. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

