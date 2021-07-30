Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $109.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.13 million and the highest is $117.24 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $552.70 million, with estimates ranging from $541.11 million to $574.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

