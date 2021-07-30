Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

MEOH opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

