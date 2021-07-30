Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.
MEOH opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
