Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.00.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.71. 212,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,227. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

