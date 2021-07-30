MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Earnings on Friday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

