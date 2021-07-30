Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by 3G Sahana Capital Management LP

3G Sahana Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 222,486 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.