Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.