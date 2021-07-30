Millennium Management LLC Acquires 290,277 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 144.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,277 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.57% of NMI worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $4,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.91 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

