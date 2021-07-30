Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

