Millennium Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 474.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

