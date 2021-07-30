Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $775,000.

Shares of CENHU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

