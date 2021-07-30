Millennium Management LLC Sells 917,119 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,119 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equitable worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. raised their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

