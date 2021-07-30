MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Buys $49,750.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MIND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

