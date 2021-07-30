Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MTX opened at $78.97 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

