Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz Acquires 40,000 Shares

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minim stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 9,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. Minim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.