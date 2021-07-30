Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz Acquires 40,000 Shares

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minim stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 9,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. Minim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

