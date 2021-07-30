MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $15.01

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $16.04. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 6,185 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

