Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s (NYSE:MCW) Quiet Period To End on August 4th

Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Mister Car Wash had issued 37,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $562,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Mister Car Wash’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

