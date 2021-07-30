Mitie Group’s (MTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The company has a market capitalization of £909.51 million and a PE ratio of -91.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.81. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

In other news, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

