Mizuho Cuts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $200.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.14.

NVCR stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.04 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 18.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $451,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

