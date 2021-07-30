MKM Partners Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,470.82. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

