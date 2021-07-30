Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

TAP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.