Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.58.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.