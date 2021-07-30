Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.58.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

