Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 2.7%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.46. 671,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,326,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

