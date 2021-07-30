Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $440.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $440.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.76.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $52,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

