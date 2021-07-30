Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,952. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.76. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $440.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.89.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

