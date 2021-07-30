Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

MAUTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.