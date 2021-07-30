Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.83 ($4.65).

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 390 ($5.10). 175,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 403.50 ($5.27).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

