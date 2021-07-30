Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,810,384 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 372.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $72,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $4,304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

