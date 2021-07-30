Morgan Stanley Acquires 646,253 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 136.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Avis Budget Group worth $81,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.50. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.