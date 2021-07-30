Morgan Stanley Buys 1,056,633 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 143.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $74,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

