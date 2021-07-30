Morgan Stanley Has $73.37 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $73,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

