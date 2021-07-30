Morgan Stanley Has $77.23 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Howmet Aerospace worth $77,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

