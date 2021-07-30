Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $134.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

NYSE RSG traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $117.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

