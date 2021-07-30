Morgan Stanley Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $42.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. 28,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Veracyte by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

