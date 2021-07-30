Morgan Stanley Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $70,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.