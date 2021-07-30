Morgan Stanley Raises The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $56.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.21.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.56. 47,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

