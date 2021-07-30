Mplx Lp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Mplx has increased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

