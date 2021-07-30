MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 684,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $756.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Get MRC Global alerts:

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.