MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.
Shares of MRC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 684,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $756.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
