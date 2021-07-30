MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $8.97. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 9,686 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $763.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
