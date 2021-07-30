MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $8.97. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 9,686 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 689,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $2,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 165,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

