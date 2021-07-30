mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $85,931.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

