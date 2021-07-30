Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.