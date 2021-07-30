Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MUR opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

