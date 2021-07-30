Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $41.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.05 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $246.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $248.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $494.69 million, with estimates ranging from $419.14 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,937. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $790,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

