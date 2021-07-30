N-able (NYSE:NABL) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $13.47 on Friday. N-able has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.