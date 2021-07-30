Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATH opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

